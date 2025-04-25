Dave Meltzer Calls Recent Indie Bout 'The Worst Pro Wrestling Match I've Ever Seen'

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter was one of the many people who travelled to Las Vegas, Nevada over Easter weekend to be apart of all of the WWE WrestleMania 41 festivities. On the Thursday (April 17), Meltzer attended the sixth annual Mark Hitchcock Memorial Show, hosted by WrestleCon, which took place at The Pearl Theater in the Palms Resort on the Las Vegas strip. While at the show, Meltzer revealed that he witnessed quite possibly the worst wrestling match in his life, and in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he gave his honest thoughts about what he saw.

The match in question was the penultimate match of the night between Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki and boxing icon Eric "Butterbean" Esch, which also had UFC Hall of Famer Dan Severn acting as the special guest enforcer. Meltzer explained that while the crowd was sympathetic towards Butterbean in particular, primarily due to the number of health problems he has had over the years, the match was one of the worst matches he had ever seen.

Meltzer claimed that Suzuki had to lose this match due to the fact that there is currently a documentary being made about Butterbean's life, meaning that the camera crew at ringside needed to see Butterbean win for the purpose of the movie. However, given the condition Butterbean was in, with the story that he is currently making a combat sports comeback after breaking his leg, it was inconceivable to think that Suzuki could actually lose. With that said, neither man ended up losing as the match ended in a double count-out towards the end of the second round (they were doing two minute rounds for this match), something Meltzer understood given the circumstances, and the fact that Butterbean wouldn't have been able to get up again had he been pinned to the mat.