Bishop Dyer Says This AEW Star Is One Of The All-Time Best

The debate of the "G.O.A.T" remains a hot one in professional wrestling, with names such as Shawn Michaels, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, and Roman Reigns often being offered up as candidates. In the eyes of Bishop Dyer (formerly known as WWE's Baron Corbin), another name sits amongst that same conversation.

"Samoa Joe is one of the best to ever do this," Dyer said on "Busted Open Radio." "Again, I click with legit badasses. I would love to fight Samoa Joe for real and I love him as a person. We shop at the same meat market. We've talked business, we've talked family, we've talked dogs. The brother adopts dogs and helps dogs out. One of them that would pee sideways or something that was hysterical, he told me a story about. He is a tough, tough, tough son of a b***h. But his mind for this business, I say one of the greatest minds I've ever experienced is TJ [Wilson] and then Samoa Joe is up there with TJ and the psychology of things, and you noticed it last [week] on 'AEW Dynamite]."

Last week on "Dynamite," Samoa Joe reveled in victory alongside Powerhouse House and Katsuyori Shibata after the three dethroned the AEW World Trios Champions The Death Riders. Hobbs emerged as a last-minute replacement for HOOK, who is reportedly sidelined with a physical issue. As such, he initially stood back from the post-match celebration, as if he didn't belong. Joe, however, approached Hobbs in the corner to place the third title belt on his shoulder, then raised his hand. According to Dyer, this small moment between Joe and Hobbs still managed to be "f***ing cinema."

In addition to being an AEW World Trios Champion, Joe is a former AEW World and TNT Champion.

