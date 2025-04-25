Bayley Reflects On WWE Creative In Pre-WrestleMania Interview, Hints At Being Pulled

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bayley is a firm believer that if there's anything to take away from her career, it's that she left it in a better place than she found it. Additionally, she is learning how to instill "The Four Agreements," a Toltec set of teachings that helps improve one's life on how they view themselves inwardly and out. Of those teachings, the first three: "Be impeccable with your word, don't take anything personally, and don't make assumptions," are still a work in progress for the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion, who still takes to heart what others have or currently say on the progress she's made in her WWE career so far.

"I don't let things get to me...But I do feel that, and see that, and I'm like, 'What am I missing?'" Bayley candidly said when discussing not getting much credit from the WWE Universe still on "Insight." "There's also a part of me that feels and agrees with them...I don't feel that I'm at a level of a Charlotte [Flair] or a Becky [Lynch]...We came up together, and I...wrestled Charlotte in her first match ever. Like, I was signed to WWE before Becky...To me, they're up here [raises her arm upward], and I'm just not there yet."

Tyler Breeze and TJ Wilson have played a intricate role in how Bayley formulates decisions she may have never thought could or would be beneficial to her star power, including to not personally take her name being pulled from this year's WrestleMania 41 card. Despite the appreciation Triple H has given the "Role Model," she refuses to kick down the door and cause any tension in an already mutually respected relationship. Nevertheless, Bayley always puts her best foot forward when given an opportunity, good or bad, which completes the last step in the Four Agreements: "Always do your best."

"There's no heat...backstage or anything like that. Hunter and I have a really good relationship," Bayley acknowledged. "I've learned this from [John] Cena. I've learned this from Rey [Mysterio]; whatever they give you, make it work. So, that's always what I've tried to do."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.