WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Shares Glowing Tribute To Steve 'Mongo' McMichael

The world of pro wrestling lost another veteran this week, after NFL legend and former WCW United States Heavyweight Champion, Steve "Mongo" McMichael died at the age of 67 after a long battle with ALS. Known for his brief stint in WCW, where he was notably one of the Four Horsemen, McMichael was also a part of the Chicago Bear's NFL team during their Super Bowl XX win. Naturally, tributes from the wrestling world poured in after the news broke, with many of his peers sharing heartfelt messages for the former pro wrestler.

"WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce also added his voice to the tributes, notably putting the spotlight on the late veteran's many accolades in the world of entertainment. "Godspeed, Steve "Mongo" McMichael. Whether it was on the field, local Chicagoland TV and radio, or eventually in the ring, you ALWAYS entertained me. All respect for your work ethic and that signature rebel spirit you carried throughout. Rest well, sir," Pearce posted.

Godspeed, Steve "Mongo" McMichael. Whether it was on the field, local Chicagoland TV and radio, or eventually in the ring, you ALWAYS entertained me. All respect for your work ethic and that signature rebel spirit you carried throughout. Rest well, sir. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/LTKr4wh62t — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) April 24, 2025

Of all the tributes shared on social media in the memory of McMichael, his fellow Horseman, Ric Flair, arguably penned the most heartfelt one. "The Nature Boy" called McMichael his best friend, and praised his athletic ability while calling him an amazing human being. Additionally, Flair had been keeping fans up to date on McMichael's battle with ALS over the years, encouraging his late friend every step of the way.