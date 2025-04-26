Nia Jax & Naomi Crash Jade Cargill & Tiffany Stratton's Impromptu WWE SmackDown Match

Tiffany Stratton had plenty of reason to celebrate on Friday's post-WrestleMania episode of "WWE SmackDown," but her victory lap turned into a fight for her life as Stratton was immediately tossed into the storm that is Jade Cargill. Stratton and Cargill's exhibition contest was intense, but, upsettingly, interference from Naomi and Nia Jax stopped the marquee match in its tracks.

The night started with a post-WrestleMania victory promo from Stratton, where she stated her intentions to move past Flair post-Vegas, claiming that "there is only one Tiffany Stratton." Her celebrations were cut short, however, when Cargill's music filled the arena, and Cargill made her title ambitions quite clear to the young champion.

"Since business is finished with Naomi, I have nothing but time," Cargill challenged.

A referee was called forth, and the match was swiftly made official. Both women started the contest on even footing, but Stratton found herself slowly transitioning to defensive plays as Cargill bore her teeth with offensive maneuvers. Cargill nearly had the champion's number after reversing Stratton's signature Cartwheel Alabama Slam into a Powerbomb, but Stratton escaped Cargill's subsequent Jaded attempt. However, she failed to secure the pin following a hard-hitting Basement Dropkick. A Superplex from Cargill took both women out and opened the door for a wily Naomi to storm the ring.

The match was called off, and Cargill was tossed thoughtlessly into the ring-posts before Stratton re-entered the ring. Naomi stared down the champion for a moment before slinking out of the ring, just for Jax to appear. Jax ruthlessly attacked, breaking the champion with a Leg Drop and an An-Nia-lator. The segment ended with Jax's hands on the title and a new challenger for Stratton's championship.

Stratton's title reign currently clocks in at 113 days, having begun following a successful Money in the Bank cash-in on Jax.