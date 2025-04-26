Top WWE Legend Comments On Bayley Post: 'Future Hall Of Famer, That's The Bottom Line'

Sometimes, people need to be reminded of their significance and contributions. Prior to this year's WrestleMania 41, WWE's first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion Bayley candidly opened up about her current position in the company. Of course, this interview was held around the time the rug was pulled out from under her after the announcement was made that she would be written off the Women's Tag Team Title match last Sunday.

In a post by False Finish on Instagram, the two-time Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin commented on a post where Bayley mentioned that she doesn't believe she has shattered the same glass ceilings compared to her former Four Horsewomen stablemates Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch since branching off. Rather, she maintains she's beneath it. For a star who has made her trademark on ringing on people's doors, Austin begged to differ on her initial statement by giving a "Ding, Dong, Hello" to the former Women's World Champion writing, "Very humble. Class act. Future Hall of Famer. That's the bottom line."

Since joining WWE in 2012, Bayley has captured every top women's championship on "WWE NXT" and the main roster, became the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champion, and even added accolades as a former Women's Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble winner.