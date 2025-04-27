Bayley Talks Going To See Mercedes Mone's AEW Matches, Says Mone Has Attended WWE Shows

While they may be contracted to different pro wrestling companies now, the friendship between Mercedes Mone and Bayley has remained strong, so much so that they've been first-hand witnesses to some of each other's career moments while incognito. During a recent interview with "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Bayley opened up about their friendship and the dynamic that came about after Mone walked out of WWE in 2022.

"When I've gone to watch [Mercedes] wrestle, it was a thing where we had to have a conversation with me and the office [where it] was like, 'Is this okay?' They told me the dos and the don'ts," Bayley said. "On her side and with her, everything's fine, but I don't ever want to disrespect WWE. I don't ever want to come off bad or like a traitor or anything like that. I love wrestling. If there's one thing that the fans know or that WWE knows is I love this and I'm going to support any type of wrestling or any company, but wherever my best friend goes, I want to be there for her."

Following her exit from WWE, Mone returned to the wrestling bubble at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, then Battle in the Valley, both of which Bayley attended. The following year, "The Role Model" pulled up to "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" – the site of Mone's All Elite Wrestling debut. According to Bayley, Mone has since reciprocated the action by attending WWE events, specifically for her.

"She's been there for me," Bayley said. "There's been [WWE] shows that she's come to and nobody knows. Big moments for me, and I'm not going to say when they were, but she's been in the crowd."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.