WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi Has One Royal Rumble Goal: 'Win The Damn Thing'

In his pro wrestling career, Oba Femi has found victory at many "WWE NXT" premium live events. Looking ahead, he aims to eventually repeat this pattern on WWE's main roster, with the over-the-top-rope Royal Rumble being a prime target for a win.

"Royal Rumble would be a good one [to be a part of]. As we already know, the Ruler is very good at multi-man matches, so the Royal Rumble is the perfect scenario for the Ruler to come in, throw 29 other bums out of the ring, and win the damn thing," Femi recently told "No-Contest Wrestling."

When asked about the tendency for wrestlers to dart down to the ring upon their Royal Rumble match entrances, Femi indicated his inclination to do the opposite. "There's no point keeping the pace," Femi said. "If the other 29 guys are not keeping the pace, there's no reason for me to sprint. But here's the thing, my sprint and their sprint is different. My pace and their pace is also different. My five is better than their five, so I'm still throwing out all 29 men and winning the damn thing."

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble produced Jey Uso as the victor, courtesy of an elimination to now-record-breaking 17-time world champion John Cena. From there, Uso selected then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER as his opponent for WrestleMania 41, and in a surprise turn of events, defeated him by submission to claim the title. Meanwhile, Femi reigns as the NXT Champion, having bested Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe at "NXT" New Year's Evil.

