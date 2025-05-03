Who Are Rick Steiner's Three Sons? (You Already Know One)
Former WWE, WCW, and NJPW star Rick Steiner (real name Robert Rechsteiner) made his name as a tag team specialist alongside his brother, Scott. Together as the Steiner Brothers, the two traveled around the world and won titles just about everywhere they went, with a career that spanned 30 years.
Outside of the ring, Steiner is a real estate broker with a wife and three sons: Hudson, Maveric, and Bronson. Fans are likely well aware of what Rick's youngest has been up to, but his older sons have largely remained out of the spotlight.
All three boys followed in their father's footsteps from an early age by getting involved in high school sports. Each played football for Etowah High School in Woodstock, Georgia, with Bronson going on to find success in the NCAA as well.
According to their social media, Hudson is now a maintenance worker at an industrial plant while Maveric works as a contractor in Georgia. As for Bronson, his career path would take him to a very different place than his brothers after standing out as a college football player.
Bron Breakker's Journey To WWE
Rick's youngest son Bronson started college in 2016, attending Kennesaw State University and excelling on that school's football team. After four seasons, he entered himself into the 2020 NFL Draft but was not selected.
Still not through with football, Rechsteiner was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. Though he participated in the team's training camp that year, the Ravens decided to release Rechsteiner before the season began.
According to the young man himself, he wasn't heartbroken about leaving football, as the future Bron Breakker already had his eyes on becoming a wrestler. Shortly after his release, Rechsteiner made his independent debut. Just four months after that, WWE announced that he had signed a developmental contract.
Bronson made his WWE debut in September 2021 under the name Bron Breakker. He's since found massive success, both on "WWE NXT" as well as the main roster.
He may not be the only member of the family wrestling for the company much longer, either. Breakker's cousin Brock Steiner, son of Scott Steiner, signed an NIL deal with WWE earlier this year. Once he's finished with college, the door will be open for Brock to pursue a career in wrestling, if he remains interested.