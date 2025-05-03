Who Are Rick Steiner's Three Sons? (You Already Know One)

Former WWE, WCW, and NJPW star Rick Steiner (real name Robert Rechsteiner) made his name as a tag team specialist alongside his brother, Scott. Together as the Steiner Brothers, the two traveled around the world and won titles just about everywhere they went, with a career that spanned 30 years.

Outside of the ring, Steiner is a real estate broker with a wife and three sons: Hudson, Maveric, and Bronson. Fans are likely well aware of what Rick's youngest has been up to, but his older sons have largely remained out of the spotlight.

All three boys followed in their father's footsteps from an early age by getting involved in high school sports. Each played football for Etowah High School in Woodstock, Georgia, with Bronson going on to find success in the NCAA as well.

According to their social media, Hudson is now a maintenance worker at an industrial plant while Maveric works as a contractor in Georgia. As for Bronson, his career path would take him to a very different place than his brothers after standing out as a college football player.