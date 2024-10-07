WWE's Bron Breakker Recalls Decision To Be A Wrestler, Shift From Fan To Performer

WWE's Bron Breakker has discussed his journey to pro wrestling and how he desired to be a part of WWE, even when playing football.

Breakker spoke to 99.5 WKDQ ahead of "Raw" in Evansville, Indiana, and reflected on how, despite his college football success and a brief stint with the Baltimore Ravens, wrestling was always the end goal.

Advertisement

"Since I can remember, since I was a kid, this is all I ever wanted to do," Breakker said. "I was a big football guy. Loved it. But football was sort of the [vehicle] to help me get to WWE, in a sense. I love football very much. I still do. I still watch it every week. But wrestling is my first love."

The son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner said he grew up a fan and tapped into that fandom to push through grueling workouts in college. He said he would sometimes go running in the middle of the night and visualize WWE management over his shoulder to get through it.

"I was doing things at an unparalleled level to anyone else, in terms of how consistent my training was," Breakker said. "I used to do just crazy things in my training. Anytime I got close to quitting or feeling sorry for myself, I'd be like, 'If Triple H or WWE was watching right now, could you push through this rep?' And I always would."

Advertisement

Big things were expected for Breakker when he captured his first WWE Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. However, less than two months later, Jey Uso pulled off a shocking upset on the September 23 edition of "WWE Raw." The following week, Breakker displayed a more reserved demeanor and appeared to show genuine respect for Uso during an in-ring segment. Whether a swerve is coming later or it was intended as a babyface turn, Breakker's next move will be intriguing to watch.