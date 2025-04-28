AEW's Anthony Bowens' Father Goes Viral In Old News Clip

It doesn't take 20/20 vision to see that AEW's Anthony Bowens was raised in a house full of sports fans. For one, Bowens' moniker "The Five Tool Player," a baseball reference, seems to be a dead giveaway. But then there's Bowens' father, Sandy, who's own sports fandom seems to capture people's attention every few years, and is doing so again now.

Taking to X on Sunday, Bowens retweeted a Barstool Sports video regarding hockey fans who would tape trade hockey fights back in the 80s. This video focuses on Bowens' father, revealing that he would edit and tape trade hockey fights from his New Jersey home. Addition footage showed Sandy Bowens watching hockey fights with his group of friends, while bemoaning the decline in fighting in the sport at the time.

"LMAO my dad is going viral," Bowens tweeted.

Lmao my dad is going viral https://t.co/tOODQsFxRP — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) April 27, 2025

As noted, this is not the first time Sandy Bowens' love for hockey fights has become a story. Back in February 2022, footage from the same newscast was posted onto X, prompting Bowens to confirm it was his father in the clip, calling him "The Godfather of hockey fights" while insinuating that his father's passion for hockey fights remained as strong now as it did decades earlier. Bowens also posted the full news clip of the story, which can still be found on YouTube.

My dad is truly one of a kind. I can't believe someone found and posted this haha. The Godfather of hockey fights is still going strong and doing his thing https://t.co/BIb3a799zW — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) February 2, 2022

Here's the full piece https://t.co/whuqzlOYfB — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) February 3, 2022

While his father is back in the news, Bowens is looking to make his own waves in the AEW singles scene. "The Five Tool Player" made his return at AEW Dynasty, where he defeated former Acclaimed tag team partner Max Caster decisively, and has made his intentions clear that he's looking to win AEW singles gold, mostly notably suggesting he'd be gunning for Adam Cole's TNT Championship.