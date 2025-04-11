Anthony Bowens Teases Which AEW Title He's Chasing Next After Dynasty Zero Hour Return

Following his return to AEW after a few months away, Anthony Bowens is eyeing a singles title in the promotion, while his former tag team partner, Max Caster, has also cryptically revealed the title he wants to pursue.

Bowens made a surprise return at last weekend's AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, answering Caster's Open Challenge and quickly defeating him. Bowens, a former AEW tag team and Trios champion, seems to want to move away from tag team wrestling and instead target a singles championship as he posted the photo of the TNT Championship on his X profile.

A few hours later, Caster also posted the photo of an AEW title on his X page, seemingly one-upping his former tag team partner by posting an image of the AEW World Championship. Caster's ambitions of winning the AEW world title — currently around the waist of Jon Moxley — seem to be a little unrealistic at the moment as he's currently low on the totem pole and has been on a losing streak, facing defeat in his last eight singles matches. Bowens, meanwhile, will begin his climb to the TNT title on this week's "AEW Collision," where he is scheduled to face Blake Christian in a singles match.

In the post-AEW Dynasty presser, Bowens declared his intention to make a name for himself in AEW as a singles wrestler, vowing to become the first gay singles champion in the promotion's history. Bowens, who arrived at AEW in 2020 alongside Caster, has never been in a singles title match in his five years with the promotion, as he was predominantly a tag team or trios wrestler in The Acclaimed. The AEW TNT Championship, which Bowens is targeting, is presently held by Adam Cole, who won the title from Daniel Garcia at Dynasty, which is also first singles title in AEW.