Bishop Dyer Outlines Twist He'd Like To See From Seth Rollins' WWE Raw Storyline

So far, Paul Heyman betraying CM Punk and Roman Reigns in order to former an alliance with Seth Rollins has earned nothing but rave reviews, with many citing the angle as one of the highlights of WrestleMania 41. That alliance received even more praise following "WWE Raw" the next night, where Heyman and Rollins were joined by Bron Breakker, suggesting the start of a new power stable within WWE. But there's at least one person in wrestling who kind of wishes things had played out a little bit differently, at least from Rollins' perspective.

Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Bishop Dyer, aka Baron Corbin, was discussing the Rollins vs. Punk vs. Reigns triple threat and Rollins' allegiance with Heyman. While he felt the angle came off really well. Dyer noted that he would've preferred to see a scenario where Rollins emerged on top, while also casting Heyman to the side.

"Seth's character has always played mind games, that's one thing he's very good at doing," Dyer said. "I would've...Listen, this is just me fantasy booking, but here's what I would've absolutely loved to see. I would've played the same thing, the seed shot from Heyman to Punk. The seed shot to Roman. Seth Rollins does it, Paul looks like he's going to go with Seth, Seth kicks Heyman in the nuts. Heyman goes down. Seth gets the victory, one, two, three. 'I don't need Paul Heyman, I don't need Roman Reigns, I don't need CM Punk. I am Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, and I'm the best to ever walk these hallways.'"

