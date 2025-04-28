AEW's Jeff Jarrett On How He Thinks 'No-Brainer' WWE Backlash Title Match Will Go

The retirement tour of John Cena rolls on after his history-making victory at WrestleMania 41 where he captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes, with some help from rapper Travis Scott, and now, he's headed to Backlash in St. Louis, Missouri. Cena will face longtime rival and hometown star Randy Orton for the title after Orton hit him with an RKO from out of nowhere on the "WWE Raw" after 'Mania. WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jeff Jarrett talked about the upcoming bout on an episode of "My World" and said despite Orton's hometown ties, the outcome to the match is easy to determine.

"I mean it's St. Louis, they lined everything up," Jarrett said. "It's a no brainer. I think we're beginning to see the Cena victory lap, like truly like victory lap in a lot of ways... I think because you have the flagship event of the year, it couldn't be all about Cena. I think we're about to see quite a bit of that."

Jarrett said he can see the "monetization of St. Louis." He said that WWE will be able to sell Orton versus Cena t-shirts where they can market how many times the pair have wrestled each other.

The match was made official on the April 18 episode of "WWE SmackDown" when Orton interrupted Cena before he could even get a word out. The pair had a back-and-forth promo battle where Orton told Cena to grow up and have kids, and Cena enraged Orton by saying he's leaving with the championship and "erasing" three generations of Orton's family.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.