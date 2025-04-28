Mark Henry & Bully Ray: SmackDown TLC Main Event Didn't Belong On WWE WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is now in the rearview mirror, but last Friday on "SmackDown," the Street Profits, #DIY, and Motor City Machine Guns all combined to create a match worthy of WrestleMania. The three teams battled in a TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships, with the Profits ultimately retaining the titles in a bout that received rave reviews, along with many wondering why this match wasn't featured on WrestleMania.

That became a conversation on Monday's edition of "Busted Open Radio," with Bully Ray posing the question to Mark Henry on whether the TLC match should've taken place at the "Showcase of the Immortals." Henry wasted no time answering.

"No, not on WrestleMania," Henry said. "It wouldn't have lived on WrestleMania, because of timing. The spot was better for where it was."

Despite being a veteran of the famous TLC match from WrestleMania 17, Bully revealed he agreed with Henry's perspective, citing several different factors the he felt enhanced the match in a way a WrestleMania spot wouldn't have.

"I can tell you now, definitively, that TLC match was better to have on 'SmackDown' than it was at WrestleMania," Bully said. "30 minutes for the whole thing, commercial free. Balls to the wall, do whatever you want, as opposed to WrestleMania, where there's always the possibility that your time is going to get cut. Also, one of the big things that happened at TLC 2, at WrestleMania 17, was the match was so damn good, it wasn't followable. And how do I know this? Because the guy that was in the main event, Stone Cold Steve Austin, told me to my face. He's like 'S**t Bubba, we were last, and we couldn't follow it.' So it's probably smart."

