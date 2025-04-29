Jey Uso's First Challenger For WWE World Heavyweight Title Seemingly Revealed On Raw

Nothing can beat the shock of Jey Uso's WrestleMania victory over "The Ring General" GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, but the revelation of Uso's first-ever world title challenger may come in a close second. On Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," Uso's first challenger for his world title materialized, under the name Logan Paul.

Paul took to the mic in Kansas City, and, over a sea of boos, reminisced about his own WrestleMania victory over AJ Styles. After his win, Paul argued, there was not much left for him to do in the professional wrestling business, except win a world title. Paul beckoned the new world champion to the ring, but before he could finish his sentence, Uso appeared to march down to the ring through a sea of supportive yeets.

After physically taunting Paul, Uso took to the microphone and promised "to silence this noise." Uso confronted Paul, and claimed that his feud with GUNTHER — one that left his twin, Jimmy Uso, bloody and bruised — set a fire off within him. Uso beckoned Paul to come get his title, to which "The Maverick" rolled his eyes.

"Here's how this is going to go," Paul taunted. "That title? I'm going to take it from you, and you are going to do what you do best ... and that is crash out, screw up, and lose that title in less time than you held the Intercontinental Championship."

Uso cut off the popular Youtuber's tirade with a succinct Superkick before a crowd of adoring, yeeting fans. While it seems apparent that Paul and Uso will follow through on their world title program, any further face-to-face segments or matches involving the two have yet to be disclosed. It is likely that their program will take them to WWE Backlash, which is scheduled for May 10 in St. Louis, Missouri.