Top WWE NXT Star Says Match Between Him & Brock Lesnar Would Main Event Any PLE

WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi has taken to the world of pro wrestling and WWE in quick time, becoming the champion just under two years after his debut. The Nigerian star has lofty ambitions of facing a future WWE Hall of Famer, Brock Lesnar, claiming that a matchup between the two would main event any show.

The 27-year-old star was recently asked about potentially facing Lesnar in WWE, and explained what a match between the two would look like, during his appearance on the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast.

"It's going to be carnage. It's one of those things that you have to see, 'cause you can't explain what is going to be," declared the champion. "I think, Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar sells tickets, I think it's the main event of whatever show it's going to be on. I think it's going to be incredible."

It's unclear if Femi will ever get to face off against Lesnar in a WWE ring, due to the former world champion's involvement in the Vince McMahon sexual assault allegations, despite Cody Rhodes mentioning him recently on WWE television. Lesnar's last match in WWE was against "The American Nightmare" at SummerSlam in August 2023 and hasn't been seen since.

While talking about the matches that would go into the WWE Hall of Fame after the entry of Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart this year, Oba Femi named the iconic match between Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins as one that deserves that spot.

"WrestleMania 31, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar with Rollins cashing in at the end. I think at some point that goes in the Hall of Fame for sure," said Femi.

The NXT Champion, who is a former shot put champion, also congratulated Lesnar's daughter for her success in the world of shot putting.