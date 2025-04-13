Backstage News On Cody Rhodes Referencing Brock Lesnar In WWE SmackDown Promo

On last week's "WWE SmackDown," Cody Rhodes mentioned Brock Lesnar in his promo — a name that's been seldom heard on WWE television over the past year, following allegations of his involvement in the Vince McMahon case. Any mention of him elicits curious reactions from WWE fans, who wonder whether "The Beast Incarnate" could make a return.

Despite "The American Nightmare" referencing him in his promo, "Fightful Select" has reported that WWE doesn't have plans to bring back Lesnar, and that there has been no conversation behind the scenes about the former WWE Champion. WWE's stance seems to have not changed over the last few months, with a previous report in December also confirming that the promotion hasn't talked about him returning. Paul Heyman, Lesnar's former on-screen manager and friend, also refused to comment on a potential return for his former client.

Rhodes had cited Lesnar on "SmackDown" when talking about the various opponents he faced in the lead-up to his WWE world title win at last year's WrestleMania 40. He defiantly stated that he has stood up to the likes of Lesnar and Roman Reigns and would not shy away from standing up to his WrestleMania 41 opponent, John Cena. Rhodes faced off against Lesnar thrice in 2023, first at Backlash, then at Night of Champions, and finally at SummerSlam, winning the first and third matches in their trilogy.

Coincidentally, they were the last three matches that Lesnar had in WWE, before being shunned to the sidelines following his connection to the McMahon scandal.

Lesnar was named in the sex trafficking lawsuit for the first time earlier this year, while others like WWE President Khan, WWE executive Michael Hayes, and Stephanie McMahon were also mentioned in it.