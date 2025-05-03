Logan Paul Wants To Challenge For WWE Title Because John Cena Said He Looked Old

WWE star Logan Paul has discussed his interaction with John Cena at WrestleMania 41 and potentially facing the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Paul defeated AJ Styles in a singles match on night 2 of WrestleMania 41, the same night that Cena became a 17-time champion. Following the show, Paul — who turned 30 at the start of the month — was told by Cena that he looked old, but later got praise from him too.

"You know what John Cena said to me last night after my match — well, earlier in the day — because I just turned 30? He said, 'You look older.' And I said, 'Wow, you really are a heel.' Then later in the day, after my match, he was walking by before he became the GOAT statistically as well because he is the GOAT, he pointed at me and said, 'Now that's how a bad guy works.' And I was like, 'Damn,'" he said on "Impaulsive."

He revealed that his relationship with Cena soured after being eliminated by him in the men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, but they reconnected at WrestleMania. Paul was enthused by the idea of taking the title from Cena, declaring that a match between him and the 17-time world champion would be a marquee event.

"It [his relationship with Cena] was good until he threw me over the ropes at the Rumble. It kind of — our relationship — kind of fell apart after that and I wasn't really f**k with him. We hadn't really spoken until he told me that I'm old, and then he said, 'Good job,'" he said. "Oh my god, yeah, that's such a good idea [him facing Cena]. That's a headline, marquee match," stated Paul.

He will have to wait a while before he can get his hands on Cena, as the veteran star is set to reignite his rivalry with Randy Orton at the next WWE PLE, Backlash, while Paul has seemingly begun a feud with Jey Uso after what happened between them on the latest "WWE Raw."