Paul Heyman On Bron Breakker After WWE Raw: He'll Main Event A Dozen WrestleManias

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has the uncanny ability to transform wrestlers into megastars and future Hall of Famers. A who's who of wrestling has sat under his learning tree, and he now appears to have spotted the next big thing in wrestling: Bron Breakker.

Heyman, in an interview before WrestleMania 41, was effusive in his praise of Breakker, who many have claimed will become a future Hall of Famer, thanks to his incredible athleticism, physique, and aura. "The Wiseman," despite being in the business for over three decades, is still excited to discover new stars, and spoke about how great Breakker could be in the business.

"If you sit with Bron Breakker and he starts to analyze his entrance, his promo, the manner in which he approaches his match. And you've heard people at this stage of their career do the same, whose names are such as Mark Calaway — who went on to be The Undertaker — Steve Austin — who didn't have too bad of a career, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns come to mind, and you see that Bron Breakker is asking all the same questions, and you realize he's going to live out his ambitions," said Heyman to "SHAK Wrestling. "He's going to main event a dozen WrestleManias because he has youth, ability, strength, conditioning, and the discipline on his side."

Heyman is honored to work with talents such as Breakker, as his youthful energy rubs off on him, and the enthusiasm and passion that stars like Breakker have are contagious. The WWE Hall of Famer added that collaborating with young stars makes him appreciate what he's doing even more.

Heyman's comments about Breakker should have given everyone a clue that he might soon be drawn into the Heyman vortex — something that eventually happened on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania, when he and his new partner in crime, Seth Rollins, welcomed Breakker into their new group.