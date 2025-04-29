AEW's Jeff Jarrett Finds Travis Scott At WWE WrestleMania 41 'Baffling'

It's safe to say that the finish to John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 may be something fans never get over. While most of that may be due to The Rock not showing his face, another factor was the involvement of rapper Travis Scott. Scott took his sweet time getting to the ring during the twilight of Rhodes vs. Cena, and that, combined with his interference, left people with a bad taste in their mouths, even after Cena defeated Rhodes to win a record-setting 17th World Title.

Like many, AEW's Jeff Jarrett saw the whole thing go down, and he too isn't all that happy with WrestleMania 41's closing number. On the latest "My World," Jarrett questioned just what WWE's creative team was thinking.

"I cannot believe a two night event, all the wrestling minds involved in the brainchild of WWE, which are too many to mention, that they all agreed and said 'Yes, let's give Travis Scott ninety seconds to get to the ring, or whatever it was, to do this damage,'" Jarrett said. "Conrad, it's still baffling to me, the execution. Now his involvement? I love. I think it's not just brilliant, I think it adds so much too.

"And I know there's some things that haven't panned out, and we may be going different places. And there may be licensing and music and WME, Rock and Cena, and they all may have the same agent, Nick Khan, orchestrating this deal. And 'Jeff, you don't understand. There's zeros upon zeros added to this deal. And the monetization.' But I'm talking about the execution for the wrestling fan. Not casual, not hardcore. Just anybody watching that, that they said 'Man, this is gonna work. Go down there and execute that.'"

