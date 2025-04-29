WWE's Corey Graves & Carmella Reveal She's Pregnant

In a video posted to Instagram today, "WWE NXT" commentator Corey Graves and Leah Van Dale (formerly known as Carmella in WWE) announced that they're expecting another child.

"All in good time," Van Dale wrote. "Our new chapter begins this fall."

The announcement arrived in the form of a professionally-produced video and accompanying photos, showing the couple posing around a convertible parked on the side of a desert road. In the comments of the post, WWE stars Big E and Charlotte Flair shared their congratulations, among others.

Van Dale previously gave birth to the couple's first child in 2023, and the former WWE star dealt with a range of issues before and after that pregnancy. That includes receiving a birth injury known as foot drop, which has kept the wrestler out of the ring for an extended period of time.

Earlier this year, WWE informed Van Dale that they would not be renewing her contract, and she became a free agent in February. Though she was grateful to WWE for continuing to pay her throughout her pregnancy and the injury that followed, Carmella recently expressed her disappointment over her WWE departure.

At the same time, things have been somewhat chaotic for Graves in WWE. The commentator was moved from the main roster to "WWE NXT" at the start of the year, and Graves responded by publicly criticizing the decision. He was then temporarily pulled from the show before returning in late January, and he has since continued to call "NXT" alongside Booker T and Vic Joseph.