WWE NXT Stars Oba Femi & Ricky Saints Reveal Ideal Bar Fight Partners Against 50 Men

Since the beginning of the year, several wrestlers have revealed which talent they would choose to stand alongside in a bar fight. Specifically, TNA star Matt Hardy and former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker listed stars such as CM Punk, Jacob Fatu and the Creed Brothers, and following WrestleMania 41, two names from "WWE NXT" decided to weigh in on the bar fight debate in an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show." Former AEW star Ricky Starks was first to share his opinion, where he chose wrestling legends to accompany him in a fight against 50 men rather than current talent. "Haku ... Godfather, Steve Blackman, and I'm trying to think on this one, I need a good last one right? Yeah I would say The Undertaker."

Following Starks' picks, NXT Champion Oba Femi outlined the four competitors he would choose to enter battle with, naming WWE wrestlers from both the past and present.

"Let's get the obvious one out the way, thou who shall not be named, the Lesnar. He's definitely my number one pick. Fit Finley in his prime ... He's old now and even in his old age he's still the man. Randy in his prime would be a good one ... there's so many to pick from, let's say Trick Williams."

Femi choosing Williams was a surprising choice given their feud together in "NXT," but the champ explained that while he's not fond of his rival, he can appreciate his ability as a competitor. "I'm not the biggest Williams fan, I'm not a fan of the whole sports entertainer flashy sunglasses type, no shade, but I'm not a Trick Williams fan but he has definitely earned my respect."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.