AEW's Adam Cole Looks Back On 'Moments & Memories' From UpUpDownDown

It's been nearly four years now since "DaParty," the foursome of Adam Cole, Claudio Castagnoli, Tyler Breeze, and Xavier Woods, went their separate ways, ending one of the more entertaining parts of Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel. But even with everyone off doing their own thing, with Cole and Claudio in AEW and Woods and Breeze in WWE, the memories live on, both in the minds of the fans and the wrestlers themselves.

While stopping by "The Ringer Wrestling Show" earlier this month, Cole was asked about his DaParty days. The TNT Champion readily admitted that he cherished those days with Castagnoli, Breeze, and Woods, then briefly went behind the scenes of how he got involved with the trio.

"I remember kind of how that happened is Creed, Breeze, and Swiss were kind of trying to decide who they could ask as a fourth person to play this Uno game, because they had this idea," Cole said. "And then they thought 'Hey, maybe we'll try Cole and see how he is.'

"And then we played our first game, and they loved it, and I loved it, and then that was DaParty from that point on. So yeah, those times were so much fun. It's so cool to hear how much it helped, because it helped us too. It really, really did. I looked forward to those moments so many times, of just my face hurting from laughing at the end of an episode that we filmed. So I love those guys dearly. We do want to try to do some more stuff at some point in the future, but we'll see."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ringer Wrestling Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription