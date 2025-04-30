Hank, Tank Still WWE NXT Tag Champions After Hard-Hitting Defense

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger are still NXT Tag Team Champions after defeating Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT." The challengers got the match made last week after Inamura played General Manager Ava for a fool, pretending to get emotional about leaving to go back to Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan without winning the titles alongside Briggs. Hank & Tank's victory came off their first title defense after winning the championships from Nathan Frazer and Axiom at Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Inamura flattened Ledger right out of the gate, but the champions recovered with a flurry of tag team offense. Inamura and Briggs got in some double team moves of their own. Walker and Ledger attempted a Meet in the Middle, but Briggs took Walker out of the ring. He hit Ledger with a big chokeslam and Inamura followed it up with a splash. Walker broke up the pin and the champions were able to battle back and the pair hit an assisted over the shoulder powerslam to Briggs for the win.