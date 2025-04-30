Bully Ray: This WWE Raw Promo Was One Of The Most Believable From Anyone In Wrestling

Bully Ray has praised Pat McAfee's promo on this week's "WWE Raw" and explained why it stood out.

This week on "Raw," McAfee stood up for his commentary partner and friend Michael Cole against Gunther, after the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion attacked both of them on last week's show. Ray, on "Busted Open," discussed the key factor that made it a great promo.

"[He] Was sticking up for Michael Cole, and probably one of the most believable things I've heard anybody say on a wrestling show in quite some time. I'm a big fan of the unassuming and unlikely hero. We've seen Pat McAfee in the ring a couple of times already. We know he can go in the ring, but last night, to me, felt like he was doing it for the first time. Last night I felt Pat McAfee, his buttons had been really pushed 'cause he showed his admiration for Michael Cole, and Michael Cole gave him his start," said Ray. "Cole and McAfee have a great relationship, and McAfee literally stood up for him when he stood up on the announce table and told the world, 'F you, Gunther, if you've got a problem with Cole, you've got a problem with me too.' I really liked it."

Former WWE star Nic Nemeth also loved McAfee's promo and said the story makes sense as Michael Cole is a credible figure within WWE.

"I really liked it, especially when you tie it into Michael Cole so much. Not internet, not just Twitter, in general, some people like Pat McAfee, some people hate him being on wrestling commentary. Michael Cole, however, has that built-in equity of decades of work, whether he's gone up and down, [with people saying] 'We rode with him so we know him. He's good with us.' So that is the perfect way to do it," said Nemeth.

He argued that the story wouldn't have worked if it were anyone else thanks to the layers of story that can be crafted into it, and added that the promo felt believable.