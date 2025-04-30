Kevin Nash Lays Out What WWE Fans & Cody Rhodes Need To Do After WrestleMania 41

WWE legend Kevin Nash has discussed how Cody Rhodes should handle his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

Nash, on his "Kliq This" podcast, argued that The Rock couldn't be at WrestleMania and take a bump or wrestle because he is involved in a movie directed by Martin Scorsese. He believes that Rhodes would've benefited from The Rock being at "The Show of Shows," but argued against it too.

"For Cody's protection, absolutely, you want Dwayne to be there. You want as many ... want him to go through as many obstacles as possible. So — and it's hard for a babyface to take that kind of a loss. But I sat and I really thought about it, and I said, you know, the story last WrestleMania was that Cody wanted to finish his story. And he became the world champion, the undisputed world champion, and that was what he wanted. That fulfilled his story. He went another whole year fulfilling that story and being the top merchandise seller and 'the man," said Nash.

Nash looked at the bigger picture of Rhodes's achievements over the last decade — from becoming a big name on the indie scene to co-founding AEW — and feels that he is no longer just his father's son, having made a name for himself. Nash believes that Rhodes needs to understand he no longer requires the title, as he has already checked that box.

"Everybody needs to take a breath, and that includes Cody. I'm sure that it hurts. I'm sure there's — we all have that when you take, when you have that strap [taken away from you], when I gave it to Bret at the Capitol Center at Survivor, it just takes a couple days for you to realize, like, man, I didn't realize how hard I was swimming with this extra 20 pounds on. And he'll get there, and he'll realize that he doesn't need that anymore, you know?"

The veteran star believes that Rhodes is smart enough to understand what is required of him right now, and also added that the WWE star has time on his side.