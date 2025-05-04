WWE NXT Singles Champs Oba Femi & Ricky Saints Comment On Possible Match Between Them

"WWE NXT" currently boasts an exciting lineup of champions, especially in the men's division, with Ricky Saints holding the NXT North American Championship and Oba Femi in his first reign as NXT Champion. The duo has discussed the possibility of facing each other in the ring in the future, which would make for an exciting matchup between two stars with contrasting wrestling styles.

During his appearance on the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast, Saints was asked about one present "NXT" star that he would like to face in the future.

"Oba Femi," replied Saints immediately. "Absolutely [I want to win two belts], of course. Why wouldn't I?"

The man Saints referenced, Oba Femi, responded to Saints' challenge later on the show, declaring that he would be interested in going one-on-one with the former AEW star, and even had some praise for his fellow "NXT" star.

"I think so [would be interested in a match with Saints]. Once, you know, he might want to unify the championships, he might want to become double champ ... whenever he's ready for it, I'll be here. I'll be here, Ricky. I'm not running. I do like Ricky Saints [makes Saints' trademark gesture with his palm to his face], I love his stuff, congratulations to him. He jumped the ship and bet on himself, and he's the man. But whenever he's ready, 'The Ruler' will be here."

The two have yet to meet each other in the ring. Both Oba Femi and Ricky Saints are coming off successful title defenses at the Stand & Deliver PLE, with the former defeating former champion Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans in a Triple Threat match, while the latter overcame Ethan Page. Saints also got a win over Lexis King on the "NXT" after Stand & Deliver, his second defense of the title he won on April 1, 2025.