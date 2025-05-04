Paul Heyman Calls WWE Star Who Didn't Work WrestleMania 41 Most Improved Of Past Year

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has heaped praise on former Bloodline member Solo Sikoa, admitting that he had a phenomenal year from last WrestleMania to this year's "Show of Shows."

Heyman, ahead of WrestleMania 41, spoke to "SHAK Wrestling" about Sikoa's rise in WWE, who was brought in to carry out orders on behalf of Roman Reigns to stand up against "The OTC" during their feud that culminated at the start of the year. Heyman believes that the former NXT North American Champion is the most improved star in WWE in recent years.

"I think Solo Sikoa was the single most improved performer in WWE from WrestleMania 40 through this week right now, and I am so proud of what he accomplished in that time. I would dare say that if you look back a few years from now at the year that he had and carrying that side of 'SmackDown,' that it wasn't only the most improved performer of the past year, that he is perhaps, in a one-year span, the most improved performer over a one-year span ever," declared Heyman. "He went from being a stoic mute to being someone who can carry his end of the microphone against anybody that he wanted to, including me, including Roman Reigns, including anybody that stepped up against him on the microphone. Solo Sikoa held his own. I did not hear of, witness, nor read about — even on the cynical internet — of a bad match that he had over the course of the past year. He delivered in the ring. He delivered on the mic. He carried 'SmackDown' from an antagonist position on the mic. Even after I was gone, still carried his end of it, and then held his own against Roman on the mic as well."

"The Wiseman" thinks that Sikoa has to be proud of what he has achieved so far, considering how quickly he has grown on the main roster.

Sikoa is now, though, playing second fiddle to another promising and rising star of the Anoaʻi family, Jacob Fatu, who seems poised for a great run in WWE.