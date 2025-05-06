NXT's Oba Femi Gives Updates On Recent WWE 'Bloodline' Signees Hikuleo & Lance Anoa'i

Several members of the Anoa'i family are a part of the main roster in WWE, and two others have been waiting in the wings to make an impact in the promotion: Lance Anoa'i and Hikuleo. WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi has detailed the current standing of the two stars, who have yet to make an appearance since their rumored signing.

Femi, during a recent conversation with "No-Contest Wrestling," teased the debuts of Hikuleo and Anoa'i when he was asked about potential opponents, after claiming that he had "cleared" everyone on the "NXT" roster.

"I can tell you what we have in store. I know Hikuleo is in the woodworks right now. He can come out whenever he is ready. Lance Anoa'i is also in the woodworks right now. Whenever they are ready [they can arrive]," said Femi. "I'm not dropping [any news], I'm just telling you potential [opponents for me]."

Hikuleo, who was formerly a part of NJPW and also made brief appearances in both AEW and TNA Wrestling, was reportedly signed by WWE last July but has yet to make his debut. A recent report revealed that he is a part of the WWE internal roster, but the promotion's creative team has no plans for him, while another report claimed that WWE could perhaps promote him directly to the main roster rather than place him in "NXT." Lance Anoa'i was also signed by WWE last year, and he, too, has yet to make an appearance since being signed, although he has previously wrestled on the main roster thrice — in 2014, 2017, and 2019.