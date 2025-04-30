Bully Ray Says Only This WWE Star Should Be Using The Spear

Despite losing the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, Bron Breakker is being positioned as an even bigger star on "WWE Raw" after aligning himself with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on the "Raw" after 'Mania. Breakker had already become a fan-favorite for his impressive athleticism, including his signature spear, a move he can hit in an instant after running the ropes at 23 mph. His move is so impressive that WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said on "Busted Open Radio" that WWE shouldn't let anyone else use the move, and he brought up Breakker's recent spear on Carlito that had him announcing his own funeral in a joke posted to social media.

"After I saw that spear on Carlito, I went on record to say I don't think anybody should be doing a spear. Period," he said. "I don't care who it is. Because Bron has taken a simple move and made it special. He spears people out of their boots. It's got a build-up to it. I would leave it alone if I was them."



Breakker most recently showed off with a trio of spears when he took on Sami Zayn in the main event of "Raw" after Zayn refused to jump over to "WWE SmackDown" following a confrontation with Rollins. After the third and final spear to Zayn, the referee called off the match. Despite Breakker being the heel, the fans in Kansas City were calling for more from him on the babyface Zayn, something that Bully Ray's fellow "Busted Open" host Nic Nemeth mentioned as well.

