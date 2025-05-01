Injured AEW Star Reportedly Backstage At Tonight's Dynamite

An injured AEW star is reportedly backstage at "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday in Norfolk, Virginia. According to Fightful Select, AEW sources said Skye Blue is backstage. Blue has been on the shelf since July 2024 after she broke her ankle in an "AEW Collision" bout against Hikaru Shida.

Fightful reported that it's not currently known if Blue is nearing a return or if she was just visiting backstage, as her boyfriend, Kyle Fletcher, is set to challenge "Hangman" Adam Page in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semi-finals. The winner of the match will go on to face Will Ospreay at Double or Nothing. The outlet also noted that AEW will return to Blue's hometown of Chicago on May 14 for the Beach Break special editions of "Dynamite" and "Collision." AEW have hoped Blue would be cleared in May.

The most recent update on Blue, prior to Fightful's report, came from Fletcher back in April. He said that he was optimistic that Blue would be returning to the ring before long and that things got easier for the couple when she was able to return the gym, where Fletcher could offer her some more support. He noted that he was getting her ready to get back in the ring.