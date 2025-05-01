Nic Nemeth Says This WWE Duo Doesn't Feel 'Natural'

Nic Nemeth believes that the alliance between Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins doesn't feel natural at the moment.

Nemeth discussed the April 28 edition of "WWE Raw" during his recent appearance on "Busted Open," where he stated that it will take a while before the duo feels like a coherent force.

"It doesn't feel natural, and maybe because it isn't. But maybe it also is, I've seen things before, and I've known that it was just like, 'Hey, we're throwing you and Robert Roode together because you guys know how to wrestle.' This is a slow burn into a team, hopefully, and you've got to give it some time. Even just, when you get to the main event later, when Breakker is continually breaking him in half, you don't have that emotional investment yet, even when I can look at it in a clean slate and look at it unbiased and watch as a fan. I don't see that perfect camaraderie yet, but maybe we shouldn't because it started a week ago," said Nemeth.

Bully Ray, who was also on the show, asked Nemeth a question that fans have been peppering him with ever since "Raw" aired — about Breakker being asked by fans to deliver one more spear. Nemeth believes that fans responded that way because the former Intercontinental Champion was a "cool babyface" before.

"Hot crowds do that no matter what the situation is sometimes, and they're in a great boom time at the moment. It's something fun to do, but also, Bron Breakker is fun to watch. He's explosive. For the last year or two, he's been a babyface that does one of the coolest things — most talked about, most believable spears, and it's a beautiful thing," he said. "It's not just being ironic, it's not being a loud crowd, it's [like], 'Hey, that spear is sick as hell and I want to see it again.'"

Ray added that Breakker's spear is unique compared to other finishers because of the anticipation it builds with the audience, which may be why fans still love it.