WWE's Bayley Wants To Win Women's IC & US Belts, Is Grateful For Women's Tag Titles

Although Bayley holds the claim of being the first Women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE, the introduction of new championships resulted in an asterisk next to her accomplishment, at least in her own eyes. Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," the WWE star joked that she was "annoyed" with the creation of the new titles.

"I haven't won the IC title, haven't won the Women's U.S. Championship," Bayley said, making it clear that she intends to win both belts to solidify her Grand Slam status.

A few years back, Bayley and tag team partner Sasha Banks were instrumental in the company reviving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, becoming the first team to hold the new title in 2019. Bayley feels pride over her role in bringing the belts back, but she shared her belief that the company could do better when it comes to featuring the division on TV.

"Some weeks it's really good, some weeks it's not," Bayley said. "Going into 'Mania, I feel like Liv [Morgan] and Raquel [Rodriguez] have worked so hard. They've been on everything and [are] killing it, even before they were tag champions."

Since the interview with Bayley took place, Morgan and Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. However, they won the belts back the following night on "WWE Raw" as Lynch turned on Valkyria to set up their own singles rivalry. Morgan is now set to take some time off to film a role in the film "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo," and neither she nor Rodriguez appeared on the latest "Raw" or "WWE SmackDown."

Similarly, Bayley wasn't featured on this year's WrestleMania, though she was initially announced as Valkyria's partner. Instead, a mystery attacker took Bayley out ahead of the show (later revealed to be Lynch) and Bayley hasn't appeared on TV since.

