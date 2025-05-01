Jeff Jarrett Weighs In On Timing Of 'Outburst' From WWE Star Karrion Kross

While he didn't have a match at WWE WrestleMania 41, Karrion Kross has kept people talking in the weeks since, cutting a shoot-style promo on WWE's Raw Recap. Speaking on his podcast "My World," AEW's Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on Kross, detailing how he met the wrestler years ago when Kross was sent to pick Jarrett up from an airport. Jarrett immediately felt that Kross had a unique kind of charisma, and the AEW star believes WWE should've started pushing Kross long ago.

"Look, I know the pandemic and multiple other things [happened]. It just kind of feels odd that here we are [in] 2025 and all of a sudden, it feels like the traction is just getting there," Jarrett said. "That's not a dig. No disrespect, I'm not pointing fingers at [Kross] or whatever, but I've always ... seen this. I think the timing was right for ... this type of outburst from him. Compelling."

After initially being signed by WWE just weeks before COVID-19 became a global pandemic, Kross still had a strong start on "NXT." He became that brand's champion before eventually elevating to the main roster, but his booking on "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown" made it hard for unfamiliar fans to take him seriously. He was later released in November 2021 and returned to the independent scene.

Not long after Paul "Triple H" Levesque was put in control of WWE creative, the company hired Kross back. Since then, he's made regular appearances on TV, including as the leader of The Final Testament. However, he hasn't exactly been presented at the main event level yet. Following his recent promo and the buzz surrounding it, it's been reported that Kross is set for a significant push within WWE.

