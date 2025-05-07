Why Bishop Dyer Calls Joe Hendry 'Perfect' Pick To Face Orton At WWE WrestleMania 41

He's been to "London and Paris, and Tokyo/ America, Scotland, Canada, and Mexico," and a debut at this year's Royal Rumble, but last month, the TNA World Champion Joe Hendry hit the big time during his performance on Night Two of WrestleMania 41 as Randy Orton's open challenge opponent. The roar of the crowd was infectious when Hendry came down the long entrance ramp in Las Vegas, which "Busted Open's" Bishop Dyer (formerly known as WWE star Baron Corbin) took notice of. Although Orton sent Hendry to a galaxy far, far away with his RKO out of nowhere, Dyer believes Hendry was the right call for the job.

"I think you picked a perfect opponent. It's gonna be a feel good pop. It's gonna get a reaction," Dyer said on Hendry's surprise WrestleMania 41 appearance. "I've seen people...complain, 'This s*** on TNA,' it did not. It put TNA's title on WWE WrestleMania with a guy who's in his 20th 'Mania. First ballot Hall of Famer... You gave a moment to a guy who has had one hell of a year, Joe Hendry. Is he a flash in the pan guy? I don't know. I wouldn't mind putting it to the test. But he's going to garner a feel good moment for everybody, and then, for Randy to do that, it made it entertaining and fun. There's nothing to complain about. It was a perfect pick."

Coming back to reality after getting RKO'd, Hendry successfully defended his world championship at Rebellion against Frankie Kazarian and "WWE NXT's" Ethan Page on April 27. Still having the itch to get in the ring with WWE's finest, including the "Last Real Champion" John Cena, Hendry is expanding his reach towards NXT Champion Oba Femi and now a bristling Trick Williams, who attacked him after his main event match at Rebellion.

