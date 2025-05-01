Why AEW's Jeff Jarrett Says WWE Acquiring AAA Is Good For The Industry

Since taking the helm after his father-in-law's departure, Chief Content Officer Triple H has made some prodigious plays. From creating WWE Independent Development, to announcing a multi-year partnership with TNA, and now, to acquiring one of the largest promotions in Mexico, AAA (Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide), to say Triple H changed the game is an understatement; rather, he is changing the industry as consumers know it. Following the announcement of WWE's new hand in AAA, "Double J" Jeff Jarrett reacted to this transformative news, calling it a positive change to the industry, while admitting it will be a wait and see reaction on how it will fare for AAA later on down the road.

"Look, it's no secret those rumblings have been going on, not for months, but for years," Jarrett revealed on his "My World" podcast. "But for the chips to finally fall, I just gotta think back to Antonio Peña 30 years ago founding it, and to kind of see where his creation has evolved. Change is good, folks...The bottom line is I think change is fantastic for the industry...Time will tell whether it's good or bad for the brand."

Adding to what Jarrett mentioned, as reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, he noted that AAA has wanted someone to come in and put money into the promotion for 18 years. In the past, talks between WWE and AAA were held, but no follow ups came through until now, due to AAA initially being reluctant to WWE having control over the company. Even though Triple H has stated he would like to keep AAA a more "traditional" lucha libre promotion, Meltzer countered that statement by saying that in his opinion, there hasn't been anything traditional about the company since 2000.

