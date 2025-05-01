Bully Ray Highlights Small, Effective Detail From WWE Raw Beatdown Of Sami Zayn

Taking his architectural vision to appalling heights, Seth Rollins refuses to let anything significant happen without his approval. Case in point is his longtime friend both in and out of the ring, Sami Zayn, who suffered an unsparing beatdown at the hands of Rollins' right-hand man Bron Breakker for refusing to accept Rollins "generous" offer to leave "WWE Raw" and go back to "WWE SmackDown," with the promise of becoming the next in line to challenge either John Cena or Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship after Backlash. Outside of the deadly trio that is Rollins, Breakker, and Paul Heyman, the only people who came to Zayn's aid was security and senior official Chad Patton, who refused to let any more damage be done to him, although it was too late. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray says Patton's shield-like reflex toward saving Zayn was a major highlight on this week's episode of "Raw."

"Last night, at the end of the main event, when the referee...finally decided to throw the match out, the referee covered up Sami Zayn, and I love that," Bully Ray said on "Busted Open." "It's so, so small, but the referee is putting himself in harm's way like a good human being would do for another caring, good human being."

Although he paints himself to be the ethereal contractor who has the nails and concrete this industry needs to rebuild a stronger foundation, Rollins' beacon of hope-like foresight is seen more like an uninviting and morose construction worker who refuses to recognize he is not the guy for the job. Until someone can put the brakes on his Messiah-like carpenter complex, Rollins will continue assembling the industry to fit his image, even if it means burning down the former empire he and his past friends built together.

