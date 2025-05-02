Former Impact Wrestling President Comments On WWE's Purchase Of Lucha Libre AAA

Former Impact Wrestling executive Scott D'Amore has analyzed WWE's acquisition of AAA and how the Mexican promotion can benefit from it.

D'Amore recently revealed on "Yahoo Sports" that WWE first had interest in buying the Mexican promotion back in 2019, but the pandemic forced them to halt those plans. The former TNA executive explained Triple H's philosophy of having WWE centers across the world and believes that AAA is the right fit for WWE, highlighting how it has fans in certain parts of the US. He also detailed what ailed the promotion from becoming bigger.

"Founder Antonio Peña — along with guys like Konnan and Perro Aguayo — turned Triple A into a cultural movement not just in Mexico, but in places like New York and Los Angeles, where there are passionate Hispanic fans who live the brand. But passion and branding weren't holding Triple A back — infrastructure, marketing, and simply having enough staff to get done all it wanted to get done were," he said. "Triple A has sold out venues in the U.S. before, but with WWE's best-in-the-business muscle behind them? Expect that to happen consistently now."

The news of WWE's acquisition of AAA also brought cynics who feared that Triple H and company might strip the promotion of its identity. However, D'Amore believes the promotion is in good hands under the watchful eyes of WWE President Nick Khan and CCO Triple H.

"I disagree with the doomsayers who cry that WWE will 'bleach the identity' out of Triple A. Yes, WWE has a mixed record of doing well with Mexican stars — Rey Mysterio is one of the outliers — but look at how well Penta, Rey Fenix and others are doing in WWE right now. I think Nick Khan and Triple H are far too smart to spend years looking to buy something only to turn it into something else."

D'Amore believes AAA has a larger fan base outside of Mexico than their rival, CMLL, owing to their past collaborations with the likes of TNA and WCW, which could help them.