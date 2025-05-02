WWE's Pat McAfee Details How He's Preparing For Gunther's Vicious Chops At Backlash

In the pro wrestling world, GUNTHER is known as a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He's also known for his vicious chops, which have left many opponents bruised, and some bloody. To combat this during his match against "The Ring General" at WWE Backlash on May 10, Pat McAfee recently suggested he might wear layers of tank tops to cushion the impact. On the "The Pat McAfee Show," McAfee revealed that he has been actively employing another strategy in his training as well.

"I understand your presence is wild [GUNTHER], but I want to let you know I've been hitting my chest with bamboo since last Monday thinking that this is possible," McAfee said. "Just been banging bamboo off of my chest like I'm Karate Kid getting this thing ready. He is a guy that likes the thump. He is a chopper, a slapper, a puncher. He is a meaty man that's not scared to beat you down. Well, guess what? I could become that too. I'm ready for that. I punched that punching machine over there harder than anybody in the history of the world."

"... If he wants to go ahead and get into the chop, I think I may work some of those as well," McAfee continued. "You can turn a knockout punch, which I have one, I don't have titanium in here, but this thing has been around town a couple times."

Typically, McAfee serves as a broadcaster for WWE. On occasion, though, he has stepped into the ring, with The Miz, Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, and Adam Cole as notable opponents. In this case, McAfee called for a match with GUNTHER after being choked out by him and preventing broadcast colleague Michael Cole from suffering the same fate on "WWE Raw."

