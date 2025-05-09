Triple H Discusses Working With Jey Uso On His WWE Ascent

In the present day, Jey Uso reigns as the World Heavyweight Champion and a revenue mover in WWE. The path to get there, though, took some time, beginning with a venture out into singles competition and away from The Bloodline in 2023. From there, Uso's stock drastically surged, partly due to the "Yeet" movement he cultivated with the help of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and a new entrance song.

"He went out one night, he got up in the turnbuckle, and he was doing this thing where he was very rhythmically going to the music," Levesque recalled on "High Performance." "The crowd started doing it with him. Then, he came back and I was like 'Hey you did a thing.' He wasn't really aware of it. We all started talking about it like 'You did a thing tonight where you got up in the corner and you started to rhythmically bounce to that song. You were just doing it. I don't know if you noticed, but the crowd started to do it with you.'

"This happens over a series of weeks like 'Hey, go further down that road. Hey, what if you put your arms into it and you started doing this thing,'" Levesque continued, while adding that it eventually gained major traction.

According to Jey, his popular catchphrase stems from west coast slang, which he's frequently used around his family members in real life, especially from being born in San Francisco, California. Now, "Yeet" is imprinted on official WWE merchandise and shouted in arenas throughout the world. A notable example came at WrestleMania 41, when Uso danced along with a filled Allegiant Stadium ahead of his title match against GUNTHER.

