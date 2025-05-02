NXT's Sol Ruca Has An Embarrassing Confession About Her WWE Gimmick

Since joining WWE in 2022, wrestler Sol Ruca has experienced a quick rise. Apart from being forced to take time off due to injury, Ruca has been steadily pushed, currently holding both the WWE NXT Women's North American Championship and the WWE Women's Speed Championship. Appearing on "Busted Open After Dark," the performer commented on the fact that she's been presented as a surfer on TV when that isn't the case in reality.

"I have a confession — this is really embarrassing," Ruca said. "I'm not a great surfer. I can surf, but I'm not good at it."

The admission came as Ruca was discussing the fact that WWE performers generally come up with most aspects of their wrestling character, with some help from the company. She might look the part of a surfer, as Ruca grew up in southern California, sports some ocean-themed tattoos, and even spent years living in Hawaii. However, despite loving the culture around it, Ruca has yet to fully immerse herself into the hobby.

"I had no time growing up to surf," Ruca continued. "I started surfing probably when I was 12, which is pretty late to start a sport, especially like surfing or snowboarding or gymnastics. And I go as much as I can. I can stand up, I can do a little cut or whatever. The biggest wave I ever surfed was six feet."

Compared to surfing, Ruca has a great deal more experience at gymnastics and snowboarding, as she took up both at an earlier age. Before becoming a wrestler, Ruca was a gymnast for the University of Oregon, and in the months after she started training at the WWE Performance Center, Ruca was already turning heads with what she could do in the ring. While she might not excel on a surfboard, Ruca has had no trouble winning over the WWE fanbase over the last few years.

