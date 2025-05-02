Booker Who Made Penta The Impact World Champion Comments On His WWE Run So Far

Writing in his guest column for Yahoo!'s Uncrowned, former TNA executive Scott D'Amore has been sharing his thoughts about the current state of professional wrestling. In his most recent column, D'Amore commented on the success Penta has experienced in WWE since joining the promotion earlier this year. The Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling promoter recalled hearing good things about Penta and his brother Rey Fenix from AAA's Konnan, and that word of mouth was proven true when D'Amore saw them wrestle at a co-promoted event in 2018.

"Both Penta and Fenix were electrifying," D'Amore wrote. "Even though I couldn't get them for any length of time, I immediately moved to have both brothers compete at TNA's next pay-per-view event, and had Penta win the world title. Penta is so cool."

D'Amore elaborated by bringing up the swagger Penta has on his way to the ring. While Penta makes it work in his favor, D'Amore believes other "cool" wrestlers like NWO-era Kevin Nash or today's Roman Reigns would be laughed at if they attempted such a thing.

"Penta and Fenix have done an amazing job of protecting their identities in the 21st century (even Wikipedia doesn't have their real names listed)," D'Amore continued. "But one thing I'll reveal here is both of them are awesome, kind-hearted people whom you really love to see doing so well."

After a run together as the Lucha Brothers in AEW, Penta and Fenix have both now made their debuts in WWE. They both had matches at WWE WrestleMania 41, with Fenix stepping in as a last-minute replacement for the injured Rey Mysterio to wrestle El Grande Americano. Meanwhile, Penta took part in a Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, but Dominik Mysterio won that bout.