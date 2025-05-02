WWE Stars Weigh In On The GOAT Debate, With One Glaring Omission

One of professional wrestling's hottest debates centers on the topic of the G.O.A.T, or the greatest of all time. In the scope of WWE, the industry leader, many pundits consider the record-setting 17-time world champion John Cena as the prime candidate for this title. Within a pool of 15 current WWE stars, however, Cena's name was not raised once. Instead, many of his former rivals and colleagues were recognized.

For WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, his cousin and former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the best to ever do it. "He elevated the old business, elevated the way we work and elevated the way everything is produced – how we do what we do in the ring," Uso told Sport Bible. "He's the GOAT and he'll be the GOAT for a minute."

In the eyes of Ludwig Kaiser, Cena's main roster debut foe Kurt Angle is the most fitting for the title as he is an "absolute machine" in the ring. NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer and WWE World Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston pointed toward other former opponents of Cena's as their personal GOATs — Rey Mysterio and Shawn Michaels, respectively. Kingston's tag team partner Xavier Woods feels 2 Cold Scorpio is worthy of the distinction, while their former New Day brethren Big E has circled Goldberg, whom he described as "larger than life."

Other names offered in the "GOAT" discussion include former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, former Divas Champion AJ Lee, recent WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch, industry veteran Gail Kim, and the recently-retired Meiko Satomura. Current WWE talents Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan also selected each other, while fellow Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez chose herself and Morgan in tandem.