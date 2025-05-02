Tommy Dreamer Notes 'Weird Confrontation' From WWE Raw

"WWE Raw" on Monday saw the setup for multiple matches for Backlash, and the show included a face-off between former Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria, who will go head-to-head for the IC title at the premium live event. Lynch went out to address the crowd and let everyone know she took out Bayley before WrestleMania 41 and explained that she was enraged to see Valkyria align with Bayley while she was away from WWE. Valkyria came out to defend herself, leading to what ECW legend Tommy Dreamer called a "weird confrontation" on "Busted Open After Dark."

"Here comes 'The Man.' They like 'The Man.' She's saying what she has to say," he said. "There's a mixture of boos and cheers. Here comes my babyface, Lyra. A mixture of boos and cheers. The only line that she really got over, over Becky, because she's such a powerful performer, was 'I've already beaten you.' And people are like, 'Oh, alright. That's one for the rookie.' If this is one to help elevate her, she has to win it. If not, I don't know if that's going to elevate her."

Amidst the back-and-forth crowd reaction that even saw "what" chants directed at the champion, Lynch told Valkyria she wasn't going to fight her in Kansas City. Valkyria challenged Lynch to the champion match at Backlash and said she knew "The Man" wouldn't accept unless the gold was on the line. The last time the women went one-on-one, Valkyria beat Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship on "WWE NXT's" Halloween Havoc special in October 2023.

