WWE SmackDown 5/2/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Tonight's show was largely overshadowed by the news of talent cuts that started to come out right before "SmackDown" went on the air. WWE is well-known these days for releasing stars while the blue brand is live, but today, news started to leak out a bit sooner, completely distracting me, and I'm sure a lot of other people. Back in my days in local news, we called this a stereotypical "Friday News Dump." WWE can go off into their weekend without worrying, though they don't even release this news themselves anymore in the post-pandemic world. Officials there can also hope that the news blows over, over the weekend, but that's not likely with the IWC. And, honestly, it shouldn't just blow over, because a lot of these releases are upsetting.

There wasn't anything big enough on this show tonight to distract from the releases, so I'm sure a lot of people were sat scrolling and interacting on social media or even watching various livestreams of coverage, anxiously awaiting if their favorite star or someone they were rooting for would be let go. Tonight's advertised main event ended up happening first on the show and the actual main event was a thrown-together "Can They Coexist?!" tag team match.

While I'd bet a good majority of the creative team, the writers at least, didn't know that releases were happening to plan around, "SmackDown" was just not a good show tonight overall. A few of us here also realized that WWE didn't happen to release any "SmackDown" stars tonight, just "Raw" and "NXT" talents, so it makes me nervous moving forward into the weekend. Hopefully WWE is done releasing people and everyone who has been let go is able to get back on their feet and accomplish everything else they want to do.

Written by Daisy Ruth