Report: WWE Returning To Saudi Arabia For Night Of Champions PLE In 2025

The one WWE premium live event emanating from Saudi Arabia in 2025 has reportedly been revealed in addition to the date when it will take place. According to Bodyslam's Cassidy Haynes, WWE is bringing back Night of Champions to the country later this year. Haynes reported that the PLE will take place on Saturday, June 28. "WWE SmackDown" the Friday before the event will also reportedly be held in Saudi Arabia. WWE is expected to officially announce the show and date next week.

It was revealed back in February that Saudi Arabia will only host one WWE event in 2025, but three in 2026, including the Royal Rumble. The city of Riyadh will host the Rumble and it will be the first time the event will take place outside of North America. In previous years, under the deal between WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority that began in 2019, WWE had run two PLEs in the kingdom per year.

WWE announced this week that Crown Jewel, an event that had previously only been held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will take place in Perth, Australia on October 11. Crown Jewel will be part of a previously announced mini-tour of the city called Takeover Perth which also includes a "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw." The shows will all take place over the same weekend in the RAC Arena. The only talent confirmed for Takeover Perth so far is Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. Rhea Ripley and Grayson Waller, Australian natives, spent time in their home country recently to promote the event.