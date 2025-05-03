WWE Tag Champ Xavier Woods Posts Photo With Newly Released Former Co-Worker

WWE Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods showed his support for friend and newly released co-worker Shayna Baszler on Friday following the news of "WWE NXT" and main roster cuts that included "The Queen of Spades." Baszler was often featured on Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel over the years. Woods posted a photo to his X (formerly Twitter) account showing himself alongside Baszler, both dressed to the nines in suits.

Woods didn't provide a caption or context to the photo, but fans in the replies lamented the loss of Baszler and the others let go on Friday. The first reply to the photo asked Woods to keep her on "UpUpDownDown," though the channel is owned by WWE. The YouTube channel is filled with videos of newly and previously released talent playing video games alongside Woods, including Dakota Kai, Cesaro, Maximum Male Models, Ember Moon, Baron Corbin, and many more. While it's not likely Baszler or Kai will appear in any new videos to the channel, their previous appearances remain available for fans to watch.

Baszler posted her own response to her release on Friday on X and said no one can offer what she does. She also reposted Woods' photo, as well as photos posted by Michin and former tag team partner Zoey Stark.