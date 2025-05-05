Ex-WWE NXT Signee Finishes Up With AEW: 'I've Heard The Call Now It's Time To Move'

Former AEW and ROH star EJ Nduka has announced that he is no longer part of the promotion, after his contract with AEW expired.

A recent report by "Fightful Select" revealed that Nduka, who signed with AEW in 2023, is now a free agent following the expiry of his deal. Following the news of his AEW exit, Nduka shared a defiant post on X in which he claimed he isn't meant to sit on the bench, asserting that it's time for him to move on to other places.

"I was never meant to sit. Benches were made for the unsure. I've heard the call now it's time to move. If you think this guy was made to ride the bench you need to call the 1800 number cause you suffer from mesothelioma you pencil neck reject," he said.

The former bodybuilder and footballer was previously a part of WWE, but was released in 2021 following which he featured in MLW and indie promotions. He joined AEW in 2023, but wrestled only in dark matches in AEW and later had a handful of matches in ROH. His last match in ROH was in January, when he and Lee Johnson — his tag team partner in the promotion — teamed with Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty to face Dark Order, Serpentico, and Boulder in an eight-man tag team match.

Nduka recently featured in a vignette that seemed to indicate that he is set to feature in WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion.