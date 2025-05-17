The Second-Generation Stars Who Changed WWE History

In the mid-2010s, women's wrestling underwent a revolution in WWE. The division went from five-minute matches and lingerie stipulations at the beginning of the decade to main eventing WrestleMania before the end, and one match involving two second-generation wrestlers can be identified as an important turning point.

When WWE NXT was relaunched as the company's new developmental brand in 2012, it didn't take too long for it to find its footing. The first WWE Network streaming special was NXT Arrival in early 2014, and it was followed up in May with NXT Takeover. Early stars for NXT included Sami Zayn, Neville, and Seth Rollins, but soon a new wave of women would change the face of the brand.

The daughter of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart and niece of Bret and Owen Hart, Natalya Neidhart was already well into her WWE career and had previously held the company's Divas Championship years prior. As the company was planning the first-ever NXT Takeover, Natalya was booked into a tournament to crown a new NXT Women's Champion after Paige was forced to vacate the title.

At the same time, Flair was still in the early days of her WWE career, but her status as the daughter of Ric Flair was already ensuring she had a prominent place on the company's roster, even as she learned the ropes. Both she and Natalya advanced to the end of the tournament, with their match set for the first Takeover.

Looking back, Natalya recalls being given free rein to put together any kind of match they wanted. That includes being given no time restrictions, despite not going on as the main event. The two wrestled for 17 minutes, and in a 2019 piece for the Calgary Sun, Natalya wrote that she had the goal of putting on a "masterpiece."